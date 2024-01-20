Shoaib Malik marries Pakistan actor Sana Javed

Karachi: Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik announced on Saturday that he has married popular actor Sana Javed in Karachi.

Malik, who was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, with whom he has a son, released photographs of the marriage on social media, with the words "And We created you in pairs".

Their five-year-old son Izaan lives with Sania. Sania's father, Imran Mirza, mentioned that it was a 'khula,' signifying the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.

- Alhamdullilah ♥️



"And We created you in pairs" وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا pic.twitter.com/nPzKYYvTcV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 20, 2024

There were strong rumours since 2022 about differences between Shoaib and Sania leading to a split, and they were rarely seen together in the last couple of years.

Just a few days back Malik also unfollowed the Indian star on Instagram. Shoaib and Sania had got married in Sania's hometown Hyderabad in April, 2010, and they used to live in Dubai.

Sana, who has starred in a number of hit drama serials and also acted in Pakistani films, had married singer Umair Jaiswal in 2020 at a simple ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. But, two months earlier, reports about their divorce emerged.

Sania announced her retirement last year.