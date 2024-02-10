It's official: Kohli to miss remainder of England series

Star batsman Virat Kohli will miss the remaining three Tests against England as well due to personal reasons. K L Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been picked in the squad but their participation is subject to fitness.

The third Test will commence on Thursday in Rajkot while the fourth Test starts in Ranchi from February 23. The fifth and final Test of the series will be played in Dharamsala from March 7.

Indian squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), K S Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.