Dhoni named captain of all-time greatest IPL squad

New Delhi: Iconic Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Sunday selected as the leader of IPL's all-time greatest squad, which was picked to celebrate the success of world's most-popular T20 league which was launched in 2008.



The selection panel consisted of former cricketers Wasim Akram, Matthew Hayden, Tom Moody and Dale Steyn. About 70 journalists were also part of the selection process.

Australia's fiery David Warner and India's batting main stay Virat Kohli were chosen as openers while 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle was given the No. 3 spot in batting order.

The middle-order consisted of Suresh Raina, A B de Villiers, Suryakumar Yadav and Dhoni, while Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Kieron Pollard were the three all-rounders in the 15-member squad.

Rashid Khan, wily Sunil Narine and Yuzvendra Chahal formed the spin attack while Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah were the unanimous choice for the fast bowlers' slots.

The marquee tournament will complete 16 years of the first-ever IPL auction on Tuesday.

In the realm of IPL cricket, few names shine as brightly as that of Dhoni. Widely regarded as one of the most successful captains in cricket history, his leadership prowess has garnered praise from peers and pundits alike.

Speaking exclusively on the 'Star Sports Incredible 16 of IPL' show, former South African fast bowler Steyn echoed sentiments shared by many when he hailed Dhoni as the epitome of leadership excellence.

"It has to be MS Dhoni. He has won everything -- World Cup, IPL, ICC Champions Trophy," said Steyn.

"He's a leader of men, and you've got a bunch of men here that are all at the highest level of their game, and they need someone who has been there and done that and can manage them extremely well on and off the field, so I will have to go with MS Dhoni," he said.

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody emphasised on Dhoni's remarkable feat.

"It has to be MS Dhoni for me, the reason being MS Dhoni has won the title with very good squads and average squads, and that tells me a lot about the captain and how he can lead a variety of talent in a squad to success. "Rohit Sharma has been a brilliant captain for MI (Mumbai Indians) but MI have always had the best squads or up there with the best squads in the IPL since its inception," he said.

It wasn't just Dhoni's captaincy prowess that drew praise. Former Australian opener Hayden delved deeper, stating that he has potential to be a coach as well.

"It's an obvious choice, it's not a debate over here. It's going to be unanimous amongst the entire Indian community.

"Of course, Rohit Sharma, the Hitman, is such an incredible leader as well, so it's a tough choice, but I'm going to be bold and I'm going to pick Dhoni as a captain and coach as well.

"He started in 2008, Shane Warne was captain and coach, and he took the franchise, the double Rs (Rajasthan Royals), to a title that year, and I just feel that M S Dhoni can also be a coach," he said.

All-time great IPL squad: M S Dhoni (capt & wk), Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, David Warner, Suresh Raina, AB de Villiers, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah.