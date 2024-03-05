Malayalam
WPL: RCB star Ellyse Perry smashes sponsor's car window with big six | Video

Reuters
Published: March 05, 2024 11:10 AM IST
Perry
Perry scored 58 off 37 deliveries to help her team to a 23-run win over UP Warriorz. File photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Topic | Cricket

Ellyse Perry's destructive batting came at an unexpected cost on Monday after a massive six by the Australian all-rounder smashed the window of a sponsors car during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against UP Warriorz.

Perry scored 58 off 37 deliveries to help her team to a 23-run win in the Women's Premier League (WPL) at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The 33-year-old hit four sixes in her knock, the last of which sailed over long on and crashed through the window of the car, which had been placed on a stage just behind the boundary rope.

RELATED ARTICLES

Perry, who gasped and held her head in her hands after shattering the window, later joked the six may leave her out of pocket.

"I was a bit worried, not sure I have insurance to cover me," she said "So, in a bit of strife there."

