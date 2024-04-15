Kerala cricketers Sajana and Asha get maiden India call-up

Keralites S Sajana and Asha Sobhana have been included in India Women's squad for a five-match T20I series against Bangladesh. For Sajana and Asha, it is a maiden call-up.

Minnu Mani, who made her debut in a T20I series against Bangladesh in Mirpur in July 2023, was the first Kerala player to represent India.

All-rounder Sajana is a regular in the Kerala team while leg-spinner Asha, who has represented Kerala before, now plays for Puducherry.

Yesteryear cricketer Susan Itticheria, who represented Tamil Nadu, is the first Malayali woman to play for Team India.

Sajana and Asha impressed in the recently concluded Women's Premier League. Asha was part of the RCB side that became champions. She had bagged a fifer during the WPL season, becoming the first Indian spinner to achieve the feat.

The first match of the series will be played on April 28 (Sunday) and the fifth game is scheduled for May 9 (Thursday).

Indian squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur,Titas Sadhu