Ashwin's autobiography to hit stands next Monday

New Delhi: Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, known for his shrewd and street-smart exploits on the field, will come out with his autobiography on June 10, announced Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Monday.



"I Have the Streets: A Kutti Cricket Story", written by the veteran cricketer with author Sidharth Monga, promises to offer a nuanced and candid portrait of Ashwin's life before he became a cricket star.

"I am pleased to share my story on the making of a cricketer. Through this book, I hope to inspire many aspiring cricketers," said Ashwin in a statement.

The book delves into his childhood struggles with health issues, the relentless support of his middle-class family, and the joy of growing up in a cricket-obsessed neighbourhood in Chennai.

Ashwin, touted to be one of India's greatest match-winners in Test cricket, is celebrated for his remarkable achievements, including being the fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets.

A member of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad, the 37-year-old also has two Indian Premier League (IPL) titles and a Champions League T20 trophy to his credit.

"I have enjoyed every minute of working on this book with Ashwin. The stories of how it all began, the unique experiences, and the techniques he uses all make their way into this narrative. We are both delighted that it's being shared with everyone," added Monga.

According to the publishers, the inspiring narrative reveals how a champion sportsman views the world and what drives him both on and off the field.