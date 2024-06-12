Paine wants Australia to 'manipulate' Scotland game, knock England out of WC

Melbourne: Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine wants Mitchell Marsh and Co. to "manipulate" their final group game against Scotland to ensure that England are knocked out of the T20 World Cup.



Defending champions England find themselves in a precarious spot after a washed out game and a heavy defeat against Australia, who have qualified for the Super Eight stage.

"Absolutely they should (manipulate the result) and I'm not even joking. I've spoken to people about this in the last few days. I'm dead serious," Paine said on Sen Radio.

As things stand in Group B, England are fourth with just a point and a -1.8 Net Run Rate (NRR). They have two more games left. Even if they win both their games they can't overtake Scotland's tally of five points. The Scots have a healthy NRR of + 2.164.

In order to progress to the Super Eight, Jos Buttler and Co. not only have to win both their remaining games by heavy margins but also hope familiar foes and table leaders Australia hand Scotland a huge defeat to dent the Scots' NRR.

Paine clarified that he doesn't want Australia to lose the match but rather make it close enough for England to be eliminated.

"I'm not sure what the net run rate looks like, you don't have to lose the game, I think they can just let Scotland get close enough."

"Again, let's not get too far ahead of ourselves, Scotland could have a day out. But say Scotland batted first and got to 140 and we chased it off 19.5 overs to make sure they don't suffer a big net run rate loss.

"I think England have to win both of their games by about 50 runs to even get up towards Scotland's net run rate. So, it's certainly plausible that you can win the game (but still ensure England don't progress)," he added.

The former wicketkeeper batter sees this as a "smart, calculated" move that may help Australia later in the tournament.

"That's not just because it's England. You got to go into these tournaments trying to win a World Cup. Who could certainly pose a threat in the latter rounds? That is England."

Despite the bad start, Paine feels England have the capability to turn things around and defend their title.

"There's no doubt they are still one of the best teams in the world, they got off to a horrible start and now it's in our hands.

"If you could knock out one of the most highly fancied teams in the tournament and do it in a way that's you're not deliberately losing a game, I'm all for it.

"You're manipulating the net run rates a little bit... you can say whatever you want to say, but to me, it is smart, calculated, tournament play. We're there to win a World Cup. I wouldn't want to play England in the semifinal. They've got six or seven guys that could take a game away from you, much like Australia do. If you can have a side like that not go through to the next phase, it makes the World Cup easier for you to win," he added.