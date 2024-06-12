T20 World Cup: Australia through to Super Eight with big win

North Sound (Antigua): Australia marched into the Super Eight phase of the T20 World Cup with a nine-wicket demolition of Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday.

Adam Zampa led the rout with figures of 4/12 as the outclassed Namibians were bundled out for just 72 off 17 overs.

Australia then sped to their target in just 5.4 overs for the loss of one wicket, Travis Head finishing unbeaten on 34 and captain Mitchell Marsh striking the winning boundary to be 18 not out.

Put in to bat in breezy, drizzly conditions, Namibia were first strangled by the 2021 champions' efficiency with their new-ball bowlers and some safe catching.

Zampa then took over, the leg-spinner ripping through the lower half of the Africans' batting line-up.

His fourth wicket came off the last ball of his four-over spell when he bowled Bernard Scholtz for a duck to become the first Australian man to reach the milestone of 100 T20 International wickets.