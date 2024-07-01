Victorious Indian team stuck in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl

Bridgetown: After a grueling month-long T20 World Cup, the Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, is stuck in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl, a Grade 3 hurricane.



Sources close to Indian team said that, "Rohit-led side is currently stuck in their Hotel Hilton at Barbados."

The team, originally scheduled to depart Barbados on Monday at 11 am local time (8.30 pm IST), is now facing delays due to the hurricane. The planned route was to New York, followed by a connecting flight to Dubai and finally back to India.

Even worse, the Hilton, where the Indian players are staying, is close to the coast and is probably going to be hit by a Category 3 hurricane.

Grantley Adams International Airport closed by nighttime on Sunday in anticipation of the hurricane, preventing any flights from landing or taking off.