'It's home,' Indian cricket team lands in Delhi with T20 World Cup trophy

New Delhi: After a delay caused by inclement weather, the Indian cricket team has returned to the country following their T20 World Cup triumph in the West Indies. They arrived in New Delhi from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport in a chartered flight which has a special call sign - AIC24WC - Air India Champions 24 World Cup. The departure of the cricket team was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl and the chartered flight was arranged by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Indian journalists who were stuck in Barbados also arrived in the same flight along with BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah.

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma at Delhi airport. Photo: Rahul R Pattom/Manorama

"It's home," the BCCI posted on social media platform X as Team India landed at Delhi airport after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy. In the video posted along with the caption, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravindra Jadeja gaze into the camera lens and later reach for the T20 World Cup trophy to give it a kiss of victory. The team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 am at his residence for breakfast. After this, the team will fly to Mumbai, where a ceremony has been organised.

Roadshow in Mumbai

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the road show of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in Mumbai on Thursday evening, an official said on Wednesday. The victorious team will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai after arriving from New Delhi. The victory procession will be held between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, the official said.

#WATCH | Coach Rahul Dravid, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah along with Team India arrive at Delhi airport, after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. pic.twitter.com/wYCx91SkpP — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

Later, the players will be honoured and felicitated with the prize money of Rs 125 crore as announced. As a large number of cricket fans are expected to gather to watch the procession, police are taking utmost precaution to avoid any untoward incident, he said. Adequate police personnel are being deployed at Marine Drive between Nariman Point and the Wankhede Stadium, the official said.

(With PTI inputs.)