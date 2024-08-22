Malayalam
ICC to have new female independent director after Indra Nooyi

PTI
Published: August 22, 2024 05:14 PM IST
Indra Nooyi
Indra Nooyi's six-year tenure came to an end last month. File photo: AFP/Mat Hayward
Topic | Cricket

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is on the lookout for a new female independent director after former PepsiCo head Indra Nooyi's six-year tenure came to an end last month.

The world body is also set to get a new chairman after incumbent Greg Barclay's refusal to seek a third term. Nooyi, who became the ICC's first independent woman director in 2018, has completed her full term.

It is understood that the ICC's all-powerful board has already started looking for a high-profile name like Nooyi, who was one of the most sought after names in corporate world.

"The Board of Directors shall elect one individual who must be a female and who must meet the Director Eligibility Criteria to ensure that equality, diversity and inclusivity interests in the sport of Cricket are appropriately represented from time to time, and such individual so elected shall be a Director (the "Independent Director")," the ICC statute makes clear.

A source close to the all-powerful ICC Board was asked about the exact criteria for the appointment and he said that it could be any woman of eminence -- be it from corporate world or sports.

"It could be anyone who has contributed in sports, business or in general. Just for example, it could be a Meg Lanning, a Charlotte Edwards or someone powerful from business community. Basically anyone who is eligible and person of eminence with contribution to sport," the source said.

The independent director will be elected for a first two-year term by the Board of Directors from a list of at least three recommendations provided by the Nominations Committee. She will also be eligible to vote during the chairman's election.

