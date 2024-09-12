KCL T20: Akshay helps Alleppey Ripples end four-game losing streak

Alleppey Ripples ended their four-match losing streak with a thrilling 52-run win over Trivandrum Royals in the Kerala Cricket League T20 in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Left-arm spinner Akshay Chandran was the star of the Ripples' bowling unit, bagging four wickets as they bundled out the Royals for 73. Fazil Fanoos and impact player Afrad Reshab bagged two wickets each.

The Ripples lost the plot earlier after making a solid start with the openers Krishna Prasad and captain Mohammed Azharuddeen adding 51. Azharuddeen and Prasad made 34 and 37 respectively.

However, the Ripples innings collapsed thereafter and barring Atul Diamond's late cameo of 22, no other batter managed to did enough to build on the start and the innings ended at 125/7.

Brief scores: Alleppey Ripples 125/7 in 20 overs (Krishna Prasad 37, Mohammed Azharuddeen 34, Atul Diamond 22 not out, Abdul Basith 2/6, Harikrishnan MU 2/19) bt Trivandrum Royals 73 in 16.5 overs (Akshay Chandran 4/9, Fazil Fanoos 2/18, Afrad Reshab 2/20)