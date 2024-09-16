Malayalam
KCL T20: Alleppey Ripples exit with defeat to Calicut Globstars

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 16, 2024 07:11 PM IST
Calicut Globstars' Sanjay Raj bats against Alleppey Ripples. Photo: Special arrangement
Calicut Globstars completed their league proceedings with a convincing 6-wicket win over Alleppey Ripples in the Kerala Cricket League in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Having already qualified for the semifinals, the Globstars rested a few regulars in their final league match. Sanjay Raj scored 75 off 48 as the Globstars chased down a target of 145 inside 16 overs.

Earlier Akhil Scaria bagged three wickets as the Globstars restricted the Ripples to 144/8. Akshay T K top scored with 57 for the Ripples.

The other three semifinalists are Kollam Sailors, Trivandrum Royals, and Thrissur Titans. In addition to Ripples, Kochi Blue Tigers also failed to reach the knockout stage.

Brief scores: Alleppey Ripples 144/8 in 20 overs (Akshay TK 57, Asif Ali 27, Akhil Scaria 3/26, P Anthaf 2/30) lost to Calicut Globstars 148/4 in 15.5 overs (Sanjay Raj 75, Liston Augustine 38, Fazil FAnoos 2/45)

