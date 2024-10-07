Sri Lanka appoint Sanath Jayasuriya as head coach

Sri Lanka's cricket board on Monday named Sanath Jayasuriya as the national team's head coach until the end of the Twenty20 World Cup in 2026.



The 55-year-old, a former captain and World Cup-winning all-rounder, led Sri Lanka to a 2-0 Test series win over New Zealand as interim head coach late last month.

Sri Lanka got their first 50-over series win over India in 27 years under Jayasuriya in August, before winning their first away Test against England in 10 years in September.

"The appointment came into effect on October 1, 2024, and will remain until March 31, 2026," the SLC posted on X.

Sri Lanka will host West Indies in a three-match T20 series later in October. They are scheduled to co-host the T20 World Cup, starting February 2026, with India.