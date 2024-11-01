Malayalam
Batting woes continue for lucky Rohit, unlucky Virat

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 01, 2024 07:09 PM IST Updated: November 01, 2024 07:13 PM IST
CRICKET-IND-NZL-TEST
Rohit Sharma walks back after being dismissed for 18 off 18. Photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

The batting woes of superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continued in India's first innings of the third Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Virat was unlucky to be run out (4 off 6) from a direct hit while he tried to steal a single. However, Rohit (18 off 18), couldn't blame his luck after edging Matt Henry to the slip.

The Indian skipper had been given a reprieve twice over. First, he was dropped by William O'Rourke at fine leg, which, by Kiwis' high standards, was a sitter. In the next over from Ajaz Patel, he edged one pitched full on the off side, but the ball went over the slip cordon.

Virat Kohli was stunned after being dismissed by a direct run out.

Rohit couldn't ride his luck a third time as Tom Latham took a clean catch at second slip after he edged a length ball off Henry. He looked casual, trying to work it onside, but was deceived by the bounce. After five innings each in the ongoing Test series, Virat averages 18.4, while Rohit is even worse at 16.

