India-England six sixes saga repeats, Bopara hits 37 runs off an Uthappa over

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 02, 2024 08:55 PM IST Updated: November 02, 2024 09:03 PM IST
Robin Uthappa (left) and Ravi Bopara. Photo: X/@HongKongSixes
Topic | Cricket

Ravi Bopara smashed Robin Uthappa for six sixes in an over in the Hong Kong International Sixes tournament on Saturday.

The event reminded one of a similar explosive batting that was witnessed during an India-England clash 17 years ago. Yuvraj Singh famously clubbed Stuart Broad for six maximums in an over during a group match in the T20 World Cup in 2007.

Uthappa, who participated in that match, was at the receiving end from the former England all-arounder today. The former Indian player leaked 37 runs in his over, including a wide ball.

Untitled design - 1
Yuvraj Singh famously clubbed Stuart Broad for six maximums in an over in 2007. File photos: AP/Reuters

Bopara retired hurt after making 53 off 14, while Samit Patel made 51 off 18. England beat India by 15 runs in the match, which saw Kedar Jadhav make a 15-ball 48.

Hong Kong Sixes is a six-a-side event held in Hong Kong. The tournament, sanctioned by the International Cricket Council, features national sides.

