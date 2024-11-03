Wankhede Test: New Zealand script historical 3-0 whitewash

New Zealand scripted a historic whitewash of India as they beat the home side by 25 runs in the third day of the third cricket Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Ajaz Patel took six wickets as India folded for 121 in 29.1 overs, chasing a ticket target of 147. Rishabh Pant top scored with a fighting 60, but that was not enough to prevent the defeat. This is the first-ever 3-0 clean sweep at home. This was also India's first whitewash in a Test series at home since South Africa's 2-0 win in 1999-2000.

Kiwis were heavy favourites at lunch after visiting spinners reduced India to 92-6 after Ajaz Patel ripped through India's top order with four crucial wickets.

Rohit Sharma threw the first punch by stepping out of his crease to hit Matt Henry for a four in the opening over, but the skipper's disappointing recent run of form continued when he fell for 11 after a rash shot against the same bowler.

Patel made it two wickets in two overs as Shubman Gill, who had scored a splendid 90 in the first innings, left a ball that crashed into the stumps and departed for one.

Virat Kohli did not last long after arriving at the crease as he edged Patel back to slip on one to leave India in trouble at 18-3 on a tricky Wankhede Stadium pitch.

The crowd fell silent again as Yashasvi Jaiswal was trapped lbw for five by Glenn Phillips and Sarfaraz Khan hit a full toss from Patel straight to Rachin Ravindra in the deep on one.

Ravindra Jadeja steadied the ship alongside Pant in a 42-run stand, but a stunning catch by Will Young meant India were on the ropes at 71-6.

New Zealand resumed their second innings on 171-9 earlier, but India needed only 14 balls to bowl the Black Caps out, as Jadeja had Patel caught in the deep to end with fine figures of 5-55 after also bagging five in the first stanza.

The tourists won the opening match in Bengaluru by eight wickets for their first test victory in India in 36 years, and wrapped up the series in Pune with a 113-run win.

New Zealand's maiden series triumph in India going back to 1955 also snapped the hosts' home streak of 18 straight series triumphs since a 2-1 loss to England in 2012.

The last time India were blanked in a home series was in 2000, when they lost 2-0 to South Africa. They are seeking a morale-boosting win before their five-match tour of Australia.