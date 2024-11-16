Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Abhimanyu Easwaran could make Test debut as Gill suffers injury

All-rounder Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to make his Test debut for India in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia starting November 22 in Perth following an injury to star batter Shubman Gill.

Rohit Sharma, blessed with a baby boy recently, might not be part of the squad for the opener in Perth. In the absence of the skipper, Easwaran could jump the line to stake a claim for himself as K L Rahul also appeared to be injured with a bruised elbow.

Gill will almost surely miss the BGT opener in Perth after sustaining a left thumb fracture while fielding on the second day of an intra-squad match simulation. Gill, one of the young stars of India's last BGT triumph, appeared in considerable pain as he left the field for scans.

Easwaran, 29, was part of India's Test squad against Bangladesh two years ago, but he did not get to play. The Bengal batter was in incredible form in the domestic circuit, scoring a century (127) in the Ranji Trophy opener against his home state, Uttar Pradesh. The right-hander also hit two centuries in the season-opening Duleep Trophy and one in the Irani Cup for the Rest of India against Mumbai.

That said, Rahul appears the favourite to join Yashasvi Jaiswal in the opening department as his injury is not considered serious. Rahul did not field on Saturday's second day of the match simulation, but giving him a rest could be a precautionary measure. India will play a five-match series Down Under.