Former India cricketer Robin Singh was overwhelmed by the social media response to his walk down memory lane.

Singh, a trailblazer in Indian cricket in the 1990s, revisited his glory days with a social media post. "For me there was no blueprint for success .. my road was mine alone. A Trinidadian in the 80s in Madras trying to break through… today when I think of it … I too can’t believe I did it. No Godfather, no short cuts but the difficult road led to a beautiful destination," Singh posted on X, also called Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh, now 61, did not expect his post to go viral. "Did not expect this “kind” of response. Thank you all for the love," Singh said after his post received more than half-a-million views in less than 24 hours.

Singh played 136 ODIs and a Test match for India. With his incredible commitment, he famously raised the bar for fielding in the country. His ability to pick up quick singles excited fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

After retirement, he served as India's fielding coach and also managed the Deccan Chargers franchise in the Indian Premier League.