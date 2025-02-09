Pune: Auqib Nabi Dar, who has emerged as Jammu & Kashmir’s bowling spearhead this Ranji Trophy season, took four wickets to break the back of Kerala's batting as the leading wicket-taker stamped his authority on the match.

At tea, Kerala were tottering at 105 for 5, having lost all top-order batters. From a precarious 11/3, Jalaj Saxena and opener Akshay Chandran brought some respectability before Nabi removed Saxena for 67. Then Sahil Lotra got the better of Chandran (29 in 124 balls) to leave Kerala in dire straits.

ADVERTISEMENT

At lunch, Kerala were 41 for three after losing captain Sachin Baby, opener Rohan S Kunnummal and Shoun Roger cheaply.

Beginning the second day at their overnight score of 228/8, Nabi and Yudhvir Sing added 36 runs for the ninth wicket before the latter became MD Nidheesh's sixth victim. Nabi then added 34 runs with Umar Nazir to take his team to 280.