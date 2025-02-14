Teenager V J Joshitha became the fourth Keralite to debut in the Women's Premier League (WPL) in the season's opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants at Vadodara.

Minnu Mani, Sajana Sajeevan and Asha Sobhana are the other Kerala players who have played in the WPL.

The 18-year-old pacer from Wayanad had two contrasting spells on her RCB bow. Joshitha went for just nine runs in her first spell of two overs but was at the receiving end in her next two, which went for 34 runs. She finished with 0/43 from her first four overs in the WPL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joshitha delivered her first WPL ball to Australian superstar Beth Mooney, while senior India player Dayalan Hemalatha was at the other end. Joshitha kept it tight, giving away just two singles. Mooney smashed a full toss for four in her next over, but Joshitha only leaked another three runs that over.

Joshitha was reintroduced in the 16th over when the Giants skipper Ashleigh Gardner was going at a strike rate of 200 and had Deandra Dottin for company. She went for a four and six in the first three deliveries but finished it off with three singles, prompting RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana to let her continue the spell.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Gardner was relentless and launched Joshitha for three sixes, offering the youngster a valuable lesson. On a surface tailor-made for big hits, Joshitha wasn't the only bowler punished, as the Giants posted a solid 201/5 from 20 overs.

Joshitha recently won the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup with India. The native of Wayanad in north Kerala started cricket training seven years ago at the KCA Academy, which is located at the Krishnagiri Stadium.