Jay Shah, Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and son of India's Home Minister Amit Shah, skipped the curtain raiser event for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Jay Shah's attendance at the inaugural match in Karachi on February 19 is also doubtful, even though the ICC is hosting the event. Geoff Allardice, the ICC's Chief Executive, attended the curtain raiser in Lahore. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi declared that his country was ready to host the mega event after 29 years.

Jay Shah, who actively endorses all ICC events on his social media pages, has yet to post about the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Pakistan is the primary host of the event, but India will not play there due to diplomatic tension between the neighbouring countries. India's matches will take place in the UAE. Pakistan had defeated India in the previous edition held in 2017. Should both teams reach the final, Pakistan cannot host the match.

The curtain raiser event was held at the Lahore Fort. At least five teams arrived in Pakistan for the event, with Australia landing on Monday. A 17-member Australia squad, comprising 15 players, reached Lahore from Colombo via Dubai, the PCB said.

Pakistan will play New Zealand in the opener at Karachi on February 19, with the match set to begin at 2.30 pm IST. India's first match is Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.