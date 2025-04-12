Chennai Super Kings captain M S Dhoni wants his openers to play authentic cricket shots and not get desperate because of an inferior run rate. Dhoni's remarks came after CSK suffered a humiliating eight-wicket defeat at home to Kolkata Knight Riders, who chased down a lowly total of 103/9 in just 10.1 overs. It was the heaviest defeat for the CSK in 18 years of IPL in terms of balls remaining.

"Our openers are good openers, play authentic cricket shots, they don't slog or look to hit across the line. It is important not to get desperate seeing the scorecard. If we start looking for 60 with our lineup (in powerplay) it will be very difficult for us," Dhoni said.

The 43-year-old, who returned to lead CSK after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out for the season with an elbow fracture, was disappointed with his batters for failing to read the conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We never got any partnerships and bit more partnerships, application and we would be fine," Dhoni said. "Get partnerships going, maybe capitalise in the middle and later overs and if we lose wickets, the middle order has to do their job differently. And the slog will be delayed for quite a while," he said.

"What is important is to see the conditions, couple of games we have done decently well, back your strengths and play the shots you can play. Not match to someone's else play."

CSK had chased in all of the previous five matches this season, but tonight they had the chance to put a fighting total on board after losing the toss. But Dhoni was disappointed with the failure of his batters.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It has been quite a few nights that has not gone our way. The challenge has been there, we have to accept the challenge. Today I felt we did not have enough runs on the board," Dhoni said after the match.

"It has been the case over here (Chepauk), when we bowled in the 2nd innings it stopped a bit, today it did in the first innings. When you lose too many wickets, there is pressure and with quality spinners it is difficult."

CSK could only add 31/2 in the powerplay, and without Shivam Dube's unbeaten 31 off 29, they would not have crossed 100. CSK hit only 1 six in their entire innings, while KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine alone clubbed five in his match-winning 18-ball 44.