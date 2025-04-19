Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has said the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is in its tenth season, has been reduced to a "small domestic event". Latif made the hard-hitting observation during an appearance on the Geo Podcast, hosted by Pakistani anchor Mubashir Hashmi.

The PSL, usually held in February-March, was postponed due to Pakistan co-hosting the Champions Trophy. As a result, it is running parallel to the Indian Premier League (IPL), but Latif doesn't think the PSL compares to the cash-rich competition held across the border.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They (IPL) took the brand to greater heights. Even the Big Bash league, which does not earn much, is stable, nevertheless. It (PSL) is just a small domestic event, that's all. We're just showing it as a big event on TV, but if you remove that camera lens, it's just tiny," Latif said.

According to the former wicketkeeper-batter, even recently launched SA20 and ILT20 leagues have a better structure. "Bangladesh is paying more, so the players are headed there. Then there is The Hundred, South Africa T20, ILT20. These four leagues have overtaken you (PSL). Then, there is a separate league in the West Indies. So, Pakistan's league, which used to claim to be the second-best, is in the sixth position now."

ADVERTISEMENT

IPL's legacy

Even though the PSL has been around for a decade, Latif claims it hasn't benefitted Pakistani cricket like the IPL has the Indian men's cricket team.

"Mumbai Indians hired John Wright at the start; he went to scout Axar Patel and found Jasprit Bumrah at a trial. He discovered Hardik Pandya and brought up Ishan Kishan from somewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Look at the process. Whatever you witness now, they (IPL) began working on it 10 years ago. Who does that here (PSL)? The PCB doesn't do its job, and the franchises don't do theirs," Latif said.