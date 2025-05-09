Popular Australian cricketer Megan Schutt has been receiving a lot of hatred on social media for endorsing the remarks made by a young Indian pacifist.

Schutt shared a reel featuring an alleged exchange between a reporter and a boy. In the video, widely shared on social media, the boy, who identifies as Kaif from Bihar, expresses his views about the value of human lives in India and Pakistan.

Megan Schutt's Instagram story.

Schutt posted the reel on her Instagram story on Friday morning, with the note: "The next gen will save us." Since then, several social media handles, mostly on X, have been making abusive posts aimed at the Aussie bowler.

Some handles have even tagged the ICC Chief Jay Shah, calling for Schutt to be banned from participating in the Women's Premier League. Schutt played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL. The 32-year-old is a multiple World Cup winner with Australia.

Schutt's remarks have come at a time of escalating tension between India and Pakistan following a cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Kashmir launched by a Pakistan-based terrorist group on April 22. The terrorist attack led to the death of 25 Indians and a Nepali.