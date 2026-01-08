Kerala failed to reach the knockout stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after losing their final Group A match to Tamil Nadu by 77 runs in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu captain N Jagadeesan scored 139 as they posted 294/8 in 50 overs. For Kerala, young pacer Eden Apple Tom claimed his maiden fifer in List-A cricket with 6/46 from nine overs.

Kerala made a solid start and were 117/1 in 15.4 overs with captain Rohan S Kunnummal and Baba Aparajith adding a 60-run stand. But Kunnummal's dismissal for 73 off 45 (7x4, 5x6) and Aparajith's exit at 35 left Kerala at 134/3.

Vishnu Vinod could not follow up his explosive century against Pondicherry with another match-winning knock and fell for 35. The Kerala innings collapsed thereafter, and for Tamil Nadu, Mohamed Ali and Sachin Rathi bagged four wickets each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala did not have Sanju Samson in their side today. Kerala's campaign ended on 16 points and in third place in Group A.

Brief scores: TN 294/8 in 50 overs (N Jagadeesan 139, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 35, SR Athish 33, Eden Apple Tom 6/46) bt Kerala 217 in 40.2 overs (Rohan S Kunnummal 73, Baba Aparajith 35, Vishnu Vinod 35, Mohamed Ali 4/36, Sachin Rathi 4/52, Sai Bishore 2/37)