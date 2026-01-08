Opener Aryananda N S scored a century to power Kerala to a 63-run win over Chandigarh in a Women's Under-15 One-Day Trophy Elite match in Indore on Thursday.

The right-hand batter made 138 off 118 balls, hitting 22 boundaries and two sixes. Lekshida Jayan contributed 29 as Kerala posted 243/5 in 35 overs.

In response, Chandigarh made 180/4 with Riya Yadav scoring 52 and Navjot Gujjar adding 41. For Kerala, Adhya Jinu bagged two wickets.

Kerala and three other teams, namely Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Mumbai, are level on points (12) in Group E, with three wins and a loss apiece.

Kerala are fourth on the basis of net run rate, but a win in their final group match against Haryana on Saturday will take them through to the pre-quarterfinals. Chhattisgarh face Mumbai on the same day.

Brief scores: Kerala 243/5 in 35 overs (Aryananda NS 138, Lekshida Jayan 29, Hitanshi 2/25, Aayu 2/35) bt Chandigarh 180/4 in 35 overs (Riya Yadav 52, Navjot Gujjar 41, Aayu 39, Adhya Jinu 2/31)