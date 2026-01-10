Gujarat Giants defeated UP Warriorz by 10 runs, powered by a brilliant 65 from captain Ashleigh Gardner, in their Women's Premier League match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Helped by Gardner's half-century, Gujarat posted 207/4, against which UP finished at 197/8. Phoebe Litchfield scored an impressive 78 to lead UP's chase, but the Gujarat bowlers held their nerve, denying her support at the other end and keeping the Warriorz 10 runs short.

Called in to bat first, Gujarat lost opener Sophie Devine (38) in the sixth over. Gardner then added 103 runs with Anushka Sharma (44 off 30 balls) for the third wicket to take her side past the 170-run mark. Gardner struck six fours and three sixes in her 41-ball knock.

The Australian was dismissed in the 18th over by Sophie Ecclestone, but Georgia Wareham's (27 off 10 balls) late blitz- one four and three sixes- pushed Gujarat past 200. Bharti Fulmali remained unbeaten on 14 off seven balls, hitting two sixes.

Chasing 208, skipper Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield added 70 runs for the second wicket to keep UP Warriorz in the hunt. However, once Lanning was dismissed, the Gujarat bowlers struck at regular intervals to prevent another big partnership.

Though Asha Sobhana tried to take UP close to the target with some big hits- two sixes and three fours- it was not enough. She remained unbeaten on 27 off just 10 balls.

Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the UP bowling with figures of 2 for 32, while Shikha Pandey and Deandra Dottin claimed one wicket each. For Gujarat, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine and Georgia Wareham took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants- 207 for 4 in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 65, Georgia Wareham 27 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 2/32) defeated UP Warriorz 197/8 in 20 overs(Phoebe Litchfield 78, Meg Lanning 30, Asha Sobhana 27 not out, Renuka Singh 2/25, Georgia Wareham 2/30, Georgia Wareham 2/55)