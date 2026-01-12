UP Warriorz's Malayali spinner Asha Sobhana's reunion with her old teammates at RCB did not end well after a heavy defeat in the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Monday.

Grace Harris and skipper Smriti Mandhana crushed the Warriorz by nine wickets, chasing a target of 144. For RCB, getting across the finish line in 12.1 overs was their best by margin of victory in the WPL.

Leg-spinner Asha only bowled an over, giving 17 runs. Australian star Harris smashed her for a six and a boundary after Mandhana fetched a four before taking a single.

Asha had won the WPL with RCB, but was out for the entirety of last season with an injury. The 34-year-old had been selected by the Warriorz for an impressive Rs 1.10 crore in the WPL auction.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it wasn't Asha's fault because Harris and Mandhana were ruthless, even Deepti Sharma (0/25 from 3.1) and Sophie Ecclestone (0/20 from 2) got the treatment. Deandra Dottin was smashed for 32 runs in an over.

Harris fell just before finishing the job, hitting 10 boundaries and five sixes in her 40-ball 85, while Mandhana remained unbeaten on 47 off 32.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Deepti Sharma and Dottin rescued the Warriorz innings from a precarious 50/5 to finish at 143/5. Deepti and Dottin were unbeaten on 45 and 40 respectively.