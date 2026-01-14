Indian spinners were outbowled on home turf once again, and KL Rahul's unbeaten century was overshadowed by Daryl Mitchell's splendid unbeaten 131 as New Zealand levelled the three-match series 1-1 with a seven-wicket win in the second ODI here on Wednesday.

New Zealand not only adapted but executed better than India on a sluggish pitch at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, restricting the hosts to 284 for 7 despite Rahul's 112 not out off 91 balls, before overhauling the target in 47.3 overs to finish at 286 for 3.

Will Young and Mitchell, two of the architects of New Zealand's 3-0 Test series win over India on their previous tour, batted with poise and control even as the required rate hovered above six an over. They cruised at just over five runs an over during their second-wicket partnership of 162 from 152 balls, and there was no late hiccup to derail the chase.

Young's solidity- 87 off 98 balls with seven fours- was complemented by the fluency of Mitchell, who unleashed an array of sweep shots to register his third hundred against India and his eighth overall, finishing on 131 not out from 117 balls.

New Zealand's win in the 50-over format once again highlighted a concern for India: their spin attack being outmatched by visiting spinners- a problem that has troubled them in Tests for nearly two years, though mostly in red-ball cricket. Debutant left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox, brought in as a replacement for Mitchell Santner, kept a tight leash on the Indian batters, returning figures of 1/42. In contrast, Kuldeep Yadav (1/82) bowled too flat and short, failing to give the ball flight despite repeated signals from Rahul behind the stumps.

Earlier, Rahul held a faltering Indian innings together on the sluggish surface with a gritty hundred. He struck an unbeaten 112 off 92 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes, forging vital partnerships in the second half of the innings and briefly wresting control from the Kiwis, who had earlier run through India's formidable top order.

Captain Shubman Gill also made a useful contribution with 56 off 53 balls, his second half-century in as many games, while Virat Kohli was dismissed for 23. Kohli began with a first-ball four, but regular wickets at the other end appeared to disrupt his rhythm. He eventually tried to guide the ball behind the wicket but played it onto his stumps.

The series-deciding third ODI will be played in Indore on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)