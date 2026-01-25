Chandigarh bowlers tore through Kerala batting line-up for a second time to carry their side to an emphatic innings and 92-run victory on the third day of a Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match here on Saturday.

Kerala resumed from overnight 21 for two and required to score 256 more runs to avoid an innings defeat.

But off-spinner Vishu Kashyap (3/41) and pacer Rohit Dhanda (4/38) wreaked havoc as the home side was bowled out for 185.

For Kerala, Vishnu Vinod (56) and Salman Nizar (53) added 63 runs for a steady fifth-wicket stand, but it only delayed the inevitable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result helped Chandigarh to grab seven points, including a bonus point for an innings win, and move up to seventh in the group with 8 points.

Kerala also have 8 points, but were pushed down to eighth because Chandigarh have a win under their belt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brief scores

Kerala 139 in 56 overs & 185 in 48 overs (Vishnu Vinod 56, Salman Nizar 53, Rohit Dhanda 4-38, Vishu Kashyap 3-41) lost to Chandigarh 416 in 115.4 overs by an innings and 92 runs.