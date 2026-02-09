Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala registered their third consecutive win in the Under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy in style, defeating Goa by a massive margin of 243 runs. Chasing a daunting target of 364 in the second innings, the visitors were bundled out for just 120.

Resuming the final day at 63/3, Goa suffered an early blow when Shantanu Nevagi (25) was trapped leg-before by A Jishnu, triggering a collapse. The Goa batters failed to withstand Kerala's disciplined bowling attack, with wickets falling at regular intervals as the hosts wrapped up the match in the first session.

Kailas B Nair starred with the ball, claiming five wickets, while JS Anuraj picked up two. Pavan Raj, Shoun Roger and Jishnu chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batter Varun Nayanar's century (109) powered Kerala to 279 in the second innings. He received solid support from skipper Abijith Praveen, who scored 75, and Jishnu, who contributed 40.

In the first innings, Shoun Roger's century (101) and Varun Nayanar's 64 helped Kerala post 255. Goa were bowled out for 171 in reply, with Shoun also shining with the ball by picking up five wickets.

Kerala had earlier defeated Jammu & Kashmir and Meghalaya in their previous matches. They will take on Jharkhand in their next fixture on the 13th.