Alishan Sharafu became the first Malayali to score a half-century in a T20 World Cup. The 23-year-old right-hander made 55 off 47 balls for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against New Zealand in a Group D match in Chennai on Tuesday.

Sharafu brought up his fifty off 39 balls with a six against Matt Henry. He slog swept the pacer over deep midwicket after picking up a slow delivery.

It took a brilliant catch from Mark Chapman at midwicket off Mitchell Santner's bowling to remove Sharafu.

Sharafu has his roots in Pazhayangadi in the Kannur district, but began his cricket journey in Dubai at 10. Former UAE captain C P Rizwan's 43 not out against Namibia in the 2022 T20 World Cup was the previous highest score by a Malayali in the tournament's history.

Thiruvananthapuram native Sanju Samson, who was part of India's title-winning squad in 2024, did not bat in the entire event. In the ongoing edition, Sanju was not part of India's opener against the USA.

Sharafu, who usually opens the UAE innings, batted at No 3 after the dismissal of Aryansh Sharma (8). He held a 107-run stand with captain Muhammad Waseem (66 not out). The UAE posted 173/6 in 20 overs. The Kiwis made short work of the UAE with a 10-wicket win. Tim Seifert and Finn Allen scored unbeaten 89 and 84 respectively as New Zealand won in 15.2 overs.

Sharafu has captained the UAE U-19s and was part of the squad that defeated Bangladesh in a T20 cricket match in Sharjah in May. It was the Emirates cricket team's first victory over a Test-playing nation.