Jessel Carneiro renews contract with Kerala Blasters

Kochi: Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) have announced a three-year contract extension with Jessel Carneiro. The experienced Goan left-back was a regular starter for KBFC in Season 6 of the Indian Super League (ISL). Carneiro has played in the Goa Professional League and also captained Goa in the Santosh Troph 2018-19.

KBFC head coach Kibu Vicuna said: “Jessel is one of the top Indian left-backs in the country. He had a fantastic season last year and is a very important player for our team. We are very happy to have him extend his stay with the club.”

Carneiro, who joined KBFC from Dempo Sporting Club last season, was the only player to have recorded the most number of appearances (18 matches) and played every minute of the previous season for the club.

The ISL debutant recorded the most number of passes compared to any other player for KBFC with 746 passes and a passing accuracy of 72.65 per cent. He also showcased his attacking abilities by contributing five assists during the season, which was also the highest by a KBFC player.

“I aim to be a part of the team when the club lift their first ISL Trophy. Kerala Blasters FC gave me an opportunity to prove myself and I hope to put in my best efforts and align with the goals of the club for the upcoming seasons too. This is a new beginning for me and I am looking forward to working with our new head coach Kibu Vicuna,” said Carneiro.