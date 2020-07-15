ISL: Kerala Blasters sign midfielder Ritwik Das

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) have signed midfielder Ritwik Kumar Das for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The versatile winger, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, joins the club from Real Kashmir FC.

The 23-year-old made 11 appearances, out of which six were starts, during the last I-League season.

Hailing from Burnpur, a small town in West Bengal, Das was part of the Mohun Bagan Academy before starting his professional career with Calcutta Customs in the CFL First Division.

He went on to play for Kalighat MS in the Calcutta Premier Division Group B before being picked up by Real Kashmir. He made his I-League debut in December, 2018.

“I feel blessed to be signing for one of the biggest football clubs in India and to debut in the ISL. This is an important turning point in my professional career. KBFC has a very passionate fan base and I can’t wait to play in front of them. I’m eagerly looking forward to working with the coach and hope to give my best to the team and bring joy to the fans.” said an excited Das.

“Hearty congratulations to Ritwik on joining the team and being a part of our family. This is a great chance for him to build his footballing career. I hope he puts in his best efforts and showcases maximum passion for the team,” said KBFC sporting director Karolis Skinkys.