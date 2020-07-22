Kerala Blasters rope in defender Nishu Kumar

Kerala Blasters have signed a four-year deal with full-back Nishu Kumar ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 22-year-old from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh started his footballing journey with the Chandigarh Football Academy at the age of 11. In 2011, he was selected by the AIFF Elite Academy, where he had a four-year stint.

He won his big break when he signed for Bengaluru FC in 2015. The youngster made over 70 appearances for the club and won the ISL with the team in 2018-19.

The versatile defender has represented the national team in the U-19, U-23 and the Senior level. His consistent and spectacular performances earned him a call up to the senior team in 2018. He scored a goal on his debut against Jordan.

“In this footballing journey, I am all set to embrace a new challenge, being a part of Kerala Blasters FC. I will give my best for the club, hoping to win many trophies together and bring joy to all the supporters who have been there with the club throughout these years. I am looking forward to playing in front of the passionate Kerala Blasters fans who have forever been loud, proud and the heartbeat of the club in God’s own country. Inni Yennum Yellow,” said a delighted Nishu Kumar.

“I would like to congratulate Nishu on joining the club. I’m positive that he will add value to our team with his quality and effort. Nishu is an ambitious youngster looking to achieve greater heights for himself and the club. I am looking forward to guiding him in realising his ambition and in his position become a preferred choice in the National team. I'm proud and very happy to have him in our team,” said Kerala Blasters FC Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys.