Kerala Blasters extend contract with Abdul Hakku

Kerala Blasters FC have signed a three-year contract extension with centre-back Abdul Hakku Nediyodath.

The tall defender from Malappuram started his football journey at the Sports Academy in Tirur before signing for DSK Shivajians youth team. He went on to play for their senior team and later for Fateh Hyderabad in the I-League second division.

The 25-year-old got his first taste of professional football when he joined NorthEast United FC in 2017 before joining Blasters the following season. Hakku got his big opportunity with the club during the last Indian Super League season.

“Being a local boy, Blasters is my family, my own, always! I am really happy that the club has shown faith in me and I will make sure that I work harder going forward. I hope we can win many trophies together and rejoice with our 12th man, our heartbeat, our fans. This is my home, and I am here to stay!” said Abdul Hakku on his contract extension.

“Abdul Hakku has potential to become a mainstay in the club’s defence line. We believe in his tackling abilities. With strong will power, hard work and dedication from the player, I hope to see him grow and evolve into one of the best defenders from the state, under the guidance of our new head coach (Kibu Vicuna). Being a Kerala boy, we also hope to see continuous love and support from our fans that will help build his motivation,” said Blasters Sporting director Karolis Skinkys.