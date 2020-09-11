Kerala Blasters launch 'KBFC Young Ambassador Program'

Kerala Blasters FC kickstarted the “KBFC Young Ambassador Program”, an initiative aimed at fostering young diplomats of KBFC and shaping them into future leaders of change through sport.

The programme has been launched by the club, as part of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, with an objective to unite and build stronger communities through the love for the sport and the passion towards the club.

As torchbearers of football development in Kerala, the KBFC Young Ambassador programme also looks forward to developing a network of young leaders who are willing to endorse the club and serve as pivots that bring families, friends and extended communities together to not just celebrate the sport but also participate in the initiatives of the club that are intended to support and collectively bring about a change in the society.

As part of the initiative, promising youngsters from the club’s Young Blasters centres in Kerala will be oriented, trained and equipped with adequate skill and technique, to be the face and voice of the club. These candidates will be chosen by the KBFC coaches basis a set of predefined criteria. The first four Young Ambassadors of the club are Athul P Binu, Francio Joseph, Jovial P Jose and Siddharth C Basu, for whom an online orientation session was conducted by the club.



The programme also provides opportunities to these young diplomats to work closely with the senior ambassadors during all of the club’s initiatives.

“As firm believers in the voice and power of the youth, the Young Ambassador Program is a commitment to using sports to educate and empower. With this, we hope to find greater touchpoints, the local schools and communities to engage with them more closely. Similarly, as ambassadors of the club, it is important for these kids to embody the true spirit of KBFC, one that should be measured with the kind of impact we can make in our communities, together.” said Blasters owner Nikhil Bhardwaj.

