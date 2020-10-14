Nations League: Ukraine stun Spain; Germany split points with Switzerland

Kiev: Ukraine pulled off a shock 1-0 win at home to Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday at a raucous Olympic Stadium as fans savoured a first ever victory over the 2010 World Cup winners.

Andriy Shevchenko's side took the lead against the run of play in the 76th minute when Viktor Tsygankov took David de Gea by surprise by firing home from outside the area, after latching on to an outstanding reverse pass from Andriy Yarmolenko.

The goal was wildly celebrated by the whole Ukraine team and some 21,000 fans spaced out across the stadium, with the hosts taking advantage of UEFA regulations allowing 30 per cent capacity at certain matches in an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Ukraine had lost their last three outings, including a 4-0 reverse to Spain last month and a 7-1 thrashing at the hands of France in a friendly last week, after losing six players due to COVID-19 positives.

"I don't see myself as a hero. All our team are heroes," said match-winner Tsygankov.

The result shook up League A Group 4, giving Ukraine an outside chance of finishing top of the group with two games remaining.

Spain still lead with seven points, with Germany second on six, level with Ukraine in third, with Switzerland bottom with two points after their 3-3 draw with Germany.

Germany's Toni Kroos with his wife and daughter after the match against Switzerland in Cologne. Photo: AFP

Germany twice had to come from behind to earn a roller-coaster 3-3 draw with visitors Switzerland.



The Swiss took an early lead through Mario Gavranovic and Remo Freuler added a second before goals from Timo Werner and Kai Havertz levelled the scores. Gavranovic then grabbed his second only for Serge Gnabry to earn Germany a point.

The results: League A: Group 4: Ukraine bt Spain 1-0; Germany drew with Switzerland 3-3.

League C: Group 1: Montenegro lost to Luxembourg 1-2.

League D: Group 1: Faroe Islands bt Andorra 2-0.

League D: Group 2: Lichtenstein drew with San Marino 0-0.