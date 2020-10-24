ISL: Kerala Blasters sign Australian forward Jordan Murray

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) have roped in Australian forward Jordan Murray for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 25-year-old will be the final foreign signing for KBFC this season and the Asian origin player to be a part of the squad as per the new foreign player rule.

The New South Wales youngster started off with Bulli FC as his first team before joining Wollongong Wolves. The prolific finisher was initially a part of their youth setup before being promoted to the first team.

Known for his keen eye for goals and finishing abilities, Jordan joined the senior team for the 2014-15 season where he found the back of the net on 10 occasions in 38 appearances.

He then moved to Sydney to join APIA Leichhardt. In his two seasons at the club, the striker hit a purple patch, scoring 43 goals in 64 appearances, winning the Golden Boot in 2018.

The consistency with which the youngster found the net earned him a move to the A-League where he was signed by Central Coast Mariners. He spent two years with Mariners.

“I’m extremely grateful to have been given this opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in India. I would like to thank Coach Kibu (Vicuna), Karolis (Skinkys, KBFC Sporting Director) and the Blasters management for their faith in me. I’m really looking forward to meeting my new teammates and I’m excited by the challenge that lies ahead,” said Murray who will be joining the squad soon for pre-season training.

“Jordan is a very exciting player who has loads of energy. He has great attributes in attack, does a lot of running by pressing from the front and tracking back to help the defence. I’m also very appreciative of the attitude he shows towards the game and am very excited to see him in our team,” said Karolis Skinkys.