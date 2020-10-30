Kerala Blasters release third kit to honour frontline workers

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) have launched the club’s official third kit in honour of the unflinching and brave spirit of frontline workers all over the world.

The decision of the club to dedicate the official third kit to the warriors, who have been relentlessly working to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, is as an extension of the #SaluteOurHeroes campaign, initiated earlier this year. Through this campaign the club has been using its strong social media presence to bring to light numerous inspiring stories and tireless efforts of Malayali frontline workers from all over the globe.

This kit will be donned by the players during select matches in the upcoming Indian Super League season.

This special kit has been designed by one of its ardent fans, Sumana Sainath. The 20-year-old B.Sc student from Christ University, Bengaluru, emerged winner from over 300 entries that were received as part of a contest run by Kerala Blasters on their official social media handles.

Sumana will be receiving a customised jersey as a token of appreciation from the club.