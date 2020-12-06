ISL: FC Goa down Blasters for maiden win

Margao: FC Goa clinched their first win of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season as they beat Kerala Blasters 3-1 at the Fatorda Stadium here on Sunday.



A brace from Igor Angulo (30th and 90th) and a goal from Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (52th) ensured Juan Ferrando picked up his first win as FC Goa head coach.



Vincente Gomez (90th) scored a consolation goal for Kerala Blasters.



Ferrando made two changes to the side that was held by NorthEast United as James Donachie and Alexander Jesuraj were included. Nishu Kumar, Gomez and Nongdamba Naorem returned to the starting eleven for Kerala.



The first big chance for the Gaurs arrived early on in the 10th minute when Mendonza beat Nishu to take control of a long ball and fired a shot from outside the box, only to see his effort hit the crossbar.



The home side came close to grabbing the lead once again seven minutes later, only to be denied by the upright.



A miscued pass from Rohit Kumar put Angulo through on goal. The striker, with only the keeper to beat, attempted to curl his shot into the bottom corner but it struck the far post.



However, Angulo soon made up for the missed opportunity on the half-hour mark as he put FC Goa ahead. Gama flicked the ball towards Angulo in the box and the striker delightfully placed it over Kerala goalkeeper Albino Gomes to scoe his fourth goal of the season.

FC Goa players celebrate their second goal. Photo: ISL

Goa returned hungrier after the break and continued to pile on the pressure. Their efforts soon bore fruit as they doubled their lead through Mendoza. The forward received the ball outside the box and traded a lovely one-two with Brandon Fernandes before burying his shot into the far corner.



Blasters pushed hard in search of a goal and came close to getting one in the 67th minute. Gomez won the ball inside the box but saw his shot rattle the underside of the crossbar.



Kibu Vicuna's side threatened on quite a few occasions but was unable to find the back of the net. When a goal did arrive for them, the contest had already been settled in FC Goa's favour.



Nishu whipped a cross for Gomez, whose header sneaked into goal after brushing the underside of the crossbar.



Blasters captain Costa Nhamoinesu was sent off during the injury time after being shown a second yellow card, following a rash tackle on Princeton Rebello.



Goa added another goal late in injury time as Angulo pounced on a blunder from Gomez.

Mumbai go top

Mumbai City FC struck twice in the first half to beat Odisha FC 2-0 and register their third win at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, in the early kick-off.

Rowllin Borges exults after doubling Mumbai's lead. Photo: ISL

A penalty from Batholomew Ogbeche (30th minute) and a header from Rowllin Borges (45th) gave Sergio Lobera's men their third win in four games and their first-win ever over Odisha in the league.



The win sent them to the top of the table. They are level on points with ATK Mohun Bagan but are placed above with a better goal difference.



For Odisha FC, this was their third loss in four games and only point-less SC East Bengal lie below Stuart Baxter's side.