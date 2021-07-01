Malayalam
PSG agree deal with Sergio Ramos: Report

Reuters
Published: July 01, 2021 11:13 PM IST
PSG agree deal with Sergio Ramos: Report
Sergio Ramos celebrates with the trophy after winning La Liga, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Reuters/Sergio Perez/File Photo
Topic | Football

Paris St Germain have struck a deal to sign Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, French radio network RMC reported on Thursday.

Ramos, 35, has been a free agent after failing to agree a new contract with Real Madrid last month and leaving the club where he had spent the last 16 years and won four Champions League titles and five La Liga crowns.

The RMC report said Ramos had agreed a two-year contract with PSG, who finished second behind champions Lille in Ligue 1 and were knocked out in the Champions League semi-finals by Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have signed Netherlands midfielder Giorginio Wijnaldum after he ran down his deal with Liverpool while media reports say they are close to bringing in Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Inter Milan right back Achraf Hakimi.

Ramos missed a large chunk of last season with injuries and was left out of Spain's Euro 2020 squad but said when leaving Real last month that he was determined to keep proving himself at the highest level.

