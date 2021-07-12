Malayalam
Sports

Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Golden Boot

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 12, 2021 03:56 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo scored five goals in Euro 2020. File photo: AFP
Topic | Football

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Boot for the most number of goals scored in Euro 2020. Though Ronaldo and the Czech Republic's Patrick Schick were tied with five goals apiece, the Juventus star won the award as he had an assist to his credit. 

Ronaldo played only 360 minutes as compared to Schick's 404. Portugal crashed out in the round of 16, while the Czechs lost in the quarterfinals.

Patrick Schick
Patrick Schick celebrates his opening goal against Scotland. File photo: AFP

Here is a glance at the Golden Boot winners in the tournament history.

1960: Milan Galic (Yugoslavia), Francois Heutte (France), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Drazan Jerkovic (Yugoslavia) and Victor Ponedelnik (Soviet Union) – 2 goals each

1964: Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Dezso Novak (Hungary) and Chus Pereda (Spain) – 2 goals each

1968: Dragan Dazjic (Yugoslavia)  – 2 goals

1972: Gerd Muller (Germany)  – 4 goals

1976: Dieter Muller  (Germany)  – 4 goals

1980: Kalus Alfos (Germany)  – 3 goals

1984: Michel Platini (France)  – 9 goals

1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands)  – 5 goals

1992: Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Thomas Brolin (Sweden), Henrik Larsen (Denmark) and Karl-Heins Riedle (Germany) – 3 goals each

1996: Alan Shearer (England) – 5 goals

2000: Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands) and  Savo Milosevic (Serbia and Montenegro) –  5 goals each

2004: Milan Baros (Czech Republic)  – 5 goals

2008: David Villa (Spain) – 4 goals

2012: Fernando Torres (Spain) – 3 goals

2016: Antoine Griezmann (France) – 6 goals

2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 5 goals

