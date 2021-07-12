Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Golden Boot

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Boot for the most number of goals scored in Euro 2020. Though Ronaldo and the Czech Republic's Patrick Schick were tied with five goals apiece, the Juventus star won the award as he had an assist to his credit.
Ronaldo played only 360 minutes as compared to Schick's 404. Portugal crashed out in the round of 16, while the Czechs lost in the quarterfinals.
Here is a glance at the Golden Boot winners in the tournament history.
1960: Milan Galic (Yugoslavia), Francois Heutte (France), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Drazan Jerkovic (Yugoslavia) and Victor Ponedelnik (Soviet Union) – 2 goals each
1964: Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Dezso Novak (Hungary) and Chus Pereda (Spain) – 2 goals each
1968: Dragan Dazjic (Yugoslavia) – 2 goals
1972: Gerd Muller (Germany) – 4 goals
1976: Dieter Muller (Germany) – 4 goals
1980: Kalus Alfos (Germany) – 3 goals
1984: Michel Platini (France) – 9 goals
1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands) – 5 goals
1992: Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Thomas Brolin (Sweden), Henrik Larsen (Denmark) and Karl-Heins Riedle (Germany) – 3 goals each
1996: Alan Shearer (England) – 5 goals
2000: Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands) and Savo Milosevic (Serbia and Montenegro) – 5 goals each
2004: Milan Baros (Czech Republic) – 5 goals
2008: David Villa (Spain) – 4 goals
2012: Fernando Torres (Spain) – 3 goals
2016: Antoine Griezmann (France) – 6 goals
2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 5 goals