Kerala Blasters have roped in defender Harmanjot Khabra ahead of Indian Super League (ISL) 2021.

The versatile player who can play both in defence and in midfield has signed a deal till 2023.

Khabra, who started his youth career at the Tata Football Academy, has over 200 appearances in various tiers of Indian football, including the foruth highest number of appearances (102) in the ISL.



Khabra signed his first professional contract with I-League side Sporting Club de Goa in the 2006-07 season. Khabra moved over to East Bengal in 2009-10 and made his continental debut in the 2010 AFC Cup.

After seven-year-stint with East Bengal, he joined Chennaiyin FC in 2014 and went on to play an integral role in the side that made the semifinals of the ISL in 2014 and won the title in 2015.

After three seasons at Chennaiyin FC, he switched to Bengaluru FC, and played a key role in their 2018-19 ISL triumph.

“I am very excited to join Kerala Blasters. The opportunity to play for the passionate Yellow Army aligns with my love and passion for the game. I look forward to donning the KBFC colours with pride and hunger. And I'm very keen to meet my new teammates and start preparing for the journey ahead," said Khabra.



“Khabra is a player who can bring much needed experience to our team. I believe that his profile was one of the major pieces we were missing. His passion, versatility and leadership will be an immediate positive influence on our team,” said Blasters Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys.



Khabra becomes the fourth signing this season for Blasters, after Sanjeev Stalin, Hormipam Ruivah, and Vincy Barreto.

