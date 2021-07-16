Malayalam
Shoib Akhtar to play for Gokulam Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 16, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Gokulam Kerala FC have signed Manipur defender Shoib Akhtar for the upcoming season. The defender, who plays as left-back also, donned NEROCA FC colours last season.

The 21-year-old started his career with Goan club SESA Football Academy and represented the club in Goa Professional League, and Hero Elite League 2018-19.

He was roped into I-League side NEROCA FC and started 10 matches for the Manipur club last season. He is known for his defensive skills, and also speedy runs.

“Gokulam Kerala FC have always supported young players and I see joining the club as a major step in my football career. There are several players from Manipur in the team and I believe I would be able to make a mark in the team,” said Shoib Akhtar.

“He is a good player and will be an asset to our club in the future. We need to increase our squad depth and prepare well for the I-League and AFC Cup. We wish Shoib all success at the club,” said Gokulam Kerala president V C Praveen.

