Gokulam Kerala sign Cameroon defender Bouba

Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala FC have signed Cameroon defender Aminou Bouba for the upcoming season.



The 30-year-old center-back is an experienced player, who has plied his trade in Cameroon, Tunisia, Algeria, Guinea, and Saudi Arabia. He has also represented the Cameroon national team and the Under-20 team.



Born in Maroau in Cameroon, Bouba started his professional career at Coton Sport de Garoua at the age of 20. Within three years, he moved to Tunisian club Espérance Sportive de Tunis.



Then he moved to the Algerian league (CS Constantine) and later played in Saudi Arabian clubs - Al-Khaleej, Al-Ettifaq, and Al-Tai. He returned to Cameroon to play for Bandjoun and last year played in Guinea for Horoya AC.



“I am glad to play in India. I have played in different leagues in various countries and I look forward to a successful stint at Gokulam Kerala FC. The club has a huge profile and I would love to contribute to the successes here,” said Bouba.



“He is an excellent player. He is a left-footer and suits our style of play. He has got good international experience both at the club and national level. He has an attacking mind and eye to score goals also. I am so happy that he is here,” said Gokulam Kerala FC Head Coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese.



“We are glad to have Aminou Bouba in our ranks. His presence and experience will help our defensive line. We wish him all the best for the upcoming season,” said Gokulam Kerala FC president V C Praveen.