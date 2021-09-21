Kerala Blasters dedicate home kit to 1973 Santosh Trophy-winning squad

Kerala Blasters have unveiled their first kit for the upcoming Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season.

The kit is dedicated to the 1973 Kerala Santosh Trophy squad who won the National Football Championship for the first time in the state's history. To celebrate the 1973 triumph and to honour the veteran players, 1973 will be written on the nape of the jerseys. This kit will be donned by all KBFC players for the home matches in the coming ISL season.

"It's been an honour to be a part of this historic partnership and to honour heroes that have had an incredible impact on the game of football in Kerala. This jersey is an ode to all of that and more," said Blasters' official kit and merchandise sponsor Six5Six CEO Ambar Aneja.



"This one is special for me because when we made a commitment to the development of football in the state of Kerala we knew that we had a rich legacy that we had to honour. This year when we wear the Yellow Armour we will take with us the spirit of the Class of 1973. #ForOurLegends," said Kerala Blasters Director Nikhil Bhardwaj.



The club will reveal the second and third kits prior to the commencement of ISL 2021-22.