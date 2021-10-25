Kerala Blasters unveil third kit

Kerala Blasters FC have launched their third kit for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season.

This season, Kerala Blasters have followed the theme of the past, present and future. While the home kit was a tribute to the 1973 Santhosh Trophy-winning Kerala team, the away kit was dedicated to the club’s vociferous and passionate fans. The third kit illustrates the dreams and aspirations of the youth of Kerala.

The all-white jersey is symbolic of a blank canvas. A canvas that depicts the endless possibilities one has, to be whoever and whatever they want to be for. A canvas that reminds one and all, especially the youth, to persevere and to stay committed to following their dreams.

“We at KBFC believe that anyone, through hard work and dedication, can achieve the goals they have set out for themselves. This can sometimes take time, so we hope that this kit will serve as a reminder and inspire the millions of youth in the state to never give up and to chase their dreams relentlessly,” said Blasters director Nikhil Bhardwaj.

