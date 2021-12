Kolkata: Rahim Osumanu's brace helped Gokulam Kerala FC edge Peerless 2-1 in extra time to enter the quarterfinals of the IAF Shield here on Monday.

Amit Tudu opened the scoring for Peerless in the 15th minute.

Osumanu drew level for the Malabarians in the 50th minute.

The Ghanaian striker netted the winner by converting a penalty in the first quarter of extra time.

Gokulam will take on United SC for a place in the semifinals on Thursday.